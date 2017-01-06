Looking to 2018, Loop raises CBS price target

Loop Capital is looking ahead to 2018 when it comes to CBS (CBS -1.8% ), which faces a number of key catalysts in that year.

The coming year may be pressed due to tough comps from last year's Super Bowl broadcast, says analyst David Miller, who foresees a 9.5% decline in core Entertainment revenue.

He expects 2017 EPS to drop 0.3%, though three catalysts stand out for 2018: a banner international syndication year; inclusion in skinny bundles at Sling TV and DirecTV Now; and market-rate resets of about 10% of the company's retransmission fees, “yielding 2018 as the first full-year existent under those new economics.”

Miller maintains a Buy rating and bumps his price target to $77 from $67, implying near-20% upside from today's close.