Quidel reports preliminary FQ4 revenue below estimates

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) expects FQ4 revenue of $52M - $53M vs. a consensus of $63.05M translating to flat Y/Y growth.

CEO Douglas Bryant: "According to the CDC, the proportion of outpatient visits for Influenza-like Illness crossed the 2.2% national baseline in Week 50, indicating a later start to the Influenza season. In comparison, the 2014-2015 Influenza season crossed the national baseline in Week 47. These data correlate with the insights gleaned from our Virena Influenza test data, which indicate that people are testing, but the number of positive Influenza diagnoses has not risen until fairly recently. Having said that, the CDC's ILI data for Week 51 measured 2.9%, and suggest to us that the Influenza season has begun"