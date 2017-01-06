Dow flirts with 20K but finishes short; S&P, Nasdaq post record closing highs

Stocks marched higher following this morning's solid jobs report, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notching new record closing highs and the Dow coming within a single point of 20,000 before ending at 19,963, 10 points shy of its all-time closing high.

The jobs report "gives investors one more indicator suggesting the economy continues to grow, and that’s good news for stocks," says Edward Jones investment strategist Kate Warne.

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 1.7% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.6% while the Dow lagged with a 1% rise.

The technology sector (+1%) led today's rally; for the week, health care (+2.9%) was the top performer, followed by tech (+2.4%) and consumer discretionary (+2.3%).

The jobs report pressured the U.S. Treasury market, with the 10-year yield closing 7 bps higher at 2.42%.

Crude oil futures finished a fourth straight week of gains, with WTI settling 0.4% higher today at $53.99/bbl.