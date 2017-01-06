Analysts: Despite exec's comments, Verizon/Yahoo likely still on

Despite some widely debated comments from Verizon's (VZ -1.5% ) Marni Walden, who said at a Citi conference this week that the company was "unsure" about closing a $4.8B deal for Yahoo (YHOO -0.3% ), analysts are still largely expecting the deal to go through.

"For all of Yahoo's flaws, you're not going to find a property that has a billion users that you are going to pick up for [less than] $5B," says A.T. Kearney's Greg Portell, pointing to ad tech's key to the play. "The deal's economics were good at the start of this. So, if Verizon is able to knock off a billion dollars and get protection against user data exposure, it's better for them."

"There are not a lot of media properties on the planet that have a billion user accounts and leading categories," says CFRA's Scott Kessler, who notes the massive data breach actually proved Yahoo's massive scale.

Verizon could be hard pressed to prove that Yahoo's worth declined due to breaches that occurred a few years ago.