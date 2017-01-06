State Stores -13% on weak holiday sales, reduced guidance

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) -12.7% AH after reporting weak holiday sales and lowering Q4 earnings guidance well below consensus.

SSI reports same-store sales for the the nine-week holiday period ending Dec. 31 fell 7.3% Y/Y, citing weak traffic caused by ongoing pressure in oil impacted and border states.

The retailer now sees Q4 EPS of $0.20-$0.35 vs. its earlier outlook for $0.65-$0.90 and $0.74 analyst consensus estimate, and sees a FY 2017 EPS loss of $0.70-$0.85 vs. previous guidance for a $0.15-$0.40 loss.