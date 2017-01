The controversial Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York would close by 2021 under a pending agreement between plant owner Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Gov. Cuomo, AP reports.

The deal reportedly calls for one of Indian Point's reactors to shut down by April 2020, with the second to follow a year later.

It is not clear how the state would make up for the loss of electrical generation once the plant, which supplies 25% of the power used in New York City and Westchester County, closes.