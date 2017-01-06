Wisconsin tribe wants Enbridge pipeline removed from its reservation

A Native American tribe in Wisconsin is calling for the removal of a 12-mile section of Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 5 pipeline from its reservation after 64 years of operation, saying it wants to protect tribal land and water from oil spills.

The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's tribal council approved a resolution this week refusing to renew easements for 11 parcels of land along a section of the pipeline, which carries oil and natural gas liquids 645 miles from Canada to eastern Michigan, and calls for decommissioning the pipeline and removing it from the tribe's reservation in northern Wisconsin.

ENB's VP of operations says resolution was surprising because the company and the tribe have been negotiating renewal of easements on the 11 parcels, which expired in 2013, for the last three years; it is not clear whether the tribe has any authority to force removal of the pipeline.