Despite end to promo, DirecTV Now still has price foot in Hulu territory

Even with the upcoming end to promotional pricing at its DirecTV Now streaming service, AT&T (T -2% ) will still have a (smaller) $35/month package on offer -- an important note as Hulu prepares a live TV service "under $40."

While AT&T's $35 price for its 100-channel DirecTV Now package reverts to $60/month on Monday, it will still offer its smallest package (60-plus channels) for $35/month -- and that's good enough for most, analyst Craig Moffett notes.

"Virtually all of the channels that anyone would really want, save for regional sports networks, are included in the $35 'Live a Little' package," Moffett says, although that package lacks America's top broadcast network -- CBS, which sealed a deal to be included in the service at Hulu (CMCSA, DIS, FOX/FOXA, TWX).

Stepping up to $50 a month makes sense for DirecTV Now's real sports fans, but going up to $60 or $70 per month gets users mostly a bunch of filler, Moffett says.