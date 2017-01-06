Markit forecasts double-digit dividend hikes at handful of firms

Markit Dividend Forecasting is expecting big things from a handful of companies this quarter: namely double-digit increases in their dividends.

The firms aren't necessarily in the dividend-yield vanguard, but they are expected to make big increases, led by Vulcan Materials (VMC -2.9% ) -- for which Markit is forecasting a 25% hike.

A 15% increase of the dividend at Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.2% ), meanwhile, would give it the highest yield of the companies Markit discusses, at 3.9%. "We expect Cisco Systems to increase its quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.30 in its next announcement," Markit says. "The company has grown the dividend by an average of 15% resulting in an average payout ratio of 37% in the last three years."