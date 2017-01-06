Volkswagen nears deal to pay $3B to settle U.S. emissions probe

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) and the U.S. Department of Justice are close to resolving the criminal probe into the company's emissions cheating that would require payment of a penalty of at least $3B, Reuters reports.

The agreement is not yet final but could be announced as soon as next week, the report says, as VW wants to complete a deal prior to the end of Pres. Obama's administration on Jan. 20.

The criminal case is expected to be the last U.S. government action over VW's emissions cheating scandal; VW already agreed to pay up to $17.5B to resolve related claims by U.S. owners, federal and state regulators and dealers.