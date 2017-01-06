Pernix Therapeutics taps Piña as top legal exec

Specialty pharmaceutical firm Pernix Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:PTX) has named Ken Piña to the posts of senior VP, general counsel and chief compliance officer.
Piña will work as senior in-house counsel and report to CEO John Sedor.
Most recently he was founder and managing principal of Core Risks Ltd., acquired by Jardine Lloyd Thompson; prior to that, he served as chief legal officer at Henkel Corp.
Meanwhile, volume poured into shares in the afternoon as the stock rose 28.7% on no apparent news.
After hours, PTX up another 3% and touching $3.02/share.