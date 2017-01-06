Windstream pushes back on objections to DSL shutdown plans

Windstream (WIN -2.3% ) is facing down voices opposed to its plans to discontinue DSL service for small and medium-sized businesses, saying the objections are based on "unfounded concerns."

Most commenters aren't customers and so aren't affected by the proposed shutdowns, Windstream says, adding that the plans “would impact a small number of customers who are served on equipment that is at the end of life, no longer supported by vendors and cost-prohibitive to replace.”

Some FCC commenters are incorrectly discussing a shutdown of standard wireline services rather than DSL, the company notes.

In November, Windstream filed an application to shut down DSL it offers to about 300 customers in 22 states due to low uptake and unsupported equipment.

FCC filing