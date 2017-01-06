Even after failed bids, analysts see more suitors lining up for Williams

If any pipeline company is ripe to be bought this year, analysts say it is Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB), owner of the 10,500-mile Transco pipeline from the Texas Gulf coast to New York City that remains the crown jewel of the natural gas industry.

The pipeline's allure has triggered takeover interest and no small amount of turmoil this year, but as Transco is re-engineered to flow south as well as north, investors are betting more takeover offers may follow; shares hit a 52-week high today before settling +2.2% at $32.42.

And some analysts say WMB is still cheap: Jay Hatfield, a portfolio manager of the InfraCap MLP ETF, thinks shares are undervalued by ~20% compared with peers.

While expanding its pipeline network remains at the center of of WMB’s business plan, CEO Alan Armstrong has not ruled out a previous proposal to roll its Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) MLP back into the company, a move that would streamline the corporate structure and eliminate obstacles posed by having an MLP - and perhaps make the company an easier target to be acquired.