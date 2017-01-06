DaVita announces dialysis patients' suit; acknowledges subpoena

DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) says a group representing dialysis patients has gone after an emergency restraining order against a rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The suit says the new CMS rule -- which it calls a "midnight" rule issued in violation of federal law -- would cause great disruption to dialysis patients. It was issued on Dec. 14 and bypassed normal notice/comment periods, DaVita says, and is set to take effect before the presidential inauguration.

DaVita also says it's received a subpoena from a U.S. district attorney seeking information tied to charitable premium assistance. It says it "looks forward to working with the government to allow for clarity on these complex issues."