Camping World adds two directors to board

In a pair of SEC filings, Camping World Holdings (CWH -1.3% ) says that in the past few days it has expanded its board first to seven members, then to eight.

On Tuesday the board increased from six to seven to make room for Mary George as a Class I director. George, who was put on the Audit Committee, has been a founding partner of Morningstar Capital Investments since 2001, and most recently served as CEO at Easton Hockey Holdings.

Yesterday, the board expanded to eight members and elected Daniel Kilpatrick as a Class II director. He's a principal at private-equity firm Crestview Advisors.