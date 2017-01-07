KKR has 25% or more upside - Barron's

While markets have been unkind to the publicly traded units of KKR - down nearly 40% since 2014 - the underlying business has been thriving, with both AUM and investment returns growing at double-digit paces.

What gives? It's not about operations, writes Vito Racanelli in Barron's, but instead concern over the complexity of the partnership structure and lumpy quarterly results.

The partnership structure means extra tax reporting requirements for unitholders, and also prevents KKR from being included in most equity indexes (the S&P 500, for example). Nor can it be held in ETFs, most of which are prohibited from owning partnership units.

As for lumpiness, it's typical of the P-E industry's irregular timing of realized gains and losses, and the need to mark to market the value of holdings on a quarterly basis. Still, KKR's funds have average annual returns of 20-25%, with some having done so for decades.

Selling for 8.1x economic net income, the units are cheap on an absolute and relative basis, with peers like Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), Oaktree (NYSE:OAK), and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) trading at significantly higher multiples.