Retail execs head to ICR Conference amid seismic shifts

Retail execs head down to Florida next week for the closely-watched ICR Conference.

The confab this year arrives at a tumultous time for the sector. A wave of soft holiday period sales reports have set a negative tone amid increasing worries over Trump administration trades policies and border adjustment taxes.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Chen Grazutis wants to hear what apparel retailers say about the impact of moving sourcing back to the U.S. On the positive side, some labor wage fear have subsided and inventory levels are better than they were a year ago.

It's unlikely that Q&A at ICR won't delve into Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the ongoing impact of e-commerce on volume and margins.

Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) presentation will be one of the bigger events in the restaurant sector, although investors might need their hard hats on with guidance updates/warnings expected from many food chains. Also keep an eye on how restaurant management talks about local sourcing and the shift toward eating local, trends which could bode well for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD), tips Bloomberg Intelligence.

ICR presenters: AEO, ANFI, AVP, BGS, BOJA, BOOT, CBRL, CHEF, CORE, CTRN, CVS, DENN, DFRG, DXLG, ELF, EXPR, FIVE, FRAN, FRPT, FTD, GCO, GIII, GPC, HOME, IRBT, JACK, JMBA, KONA, LNDC, LULU, MED, OLLI, OXM, PERY, PLAY, PLCE, PRMW, PRTS, PRTY, RUTH, SHAK, SMRT, SNAK, SODA, SPWH, SQBG, SSI, TACO, TAST, TWNK, UEIC, UNFI, USFD, VNCE, W, WING, WMAR, ZOES.

