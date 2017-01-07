Grocery store chains to battle deflation headwind

Oppenheimer issued a warning on grocery stocks this week that's hard to ignore.

The investment firm sees food deflation continuing through Q3 and calls the outlook for earnings in the grocery sector "bleak" at best. Almost every key at-home food category is still trending deflationary, notes analysts Rupesh Parikh (ranks #80 out of 4,369 analysts listed on TipRanks) and Erica Eiler in their report.

Oppy names names: "We still await a full reset of Street expectations for NGVC, SFM, and SFS as FY17 numbers appear too aggressive to us. We view FY17 Street forecasts as achievable for KR and WFM. When food inflation turns, KR, SFM, SFS, and UNFI should benefit the most. Consistent with our prior views, we see a difficult outlook for shorter-term investors in the grocery space."

The outlook for the long-term is still favorable, despite the expectation for a choppy 2017.

Oppy ratings: Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) - Outperform, Kroger (NYSE:KR) -Outperform, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) - Perform, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) - Perform, Smart & Final Stores (SFS - Perform), United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) - Perform, Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) - Outperform.