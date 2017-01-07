What to watch for in the IPO market

Renaissance Capital updates on the list of companies very close to an IPO launch along with their estimated deal size.

AppDynamics (Pending:APPD) ~$150M - Provides application performance management software for business-critical apps.

Ramaco Resources (Pending:METC) ~$100M - Metallurgical coal provider with reserves in Appalachia.

Jeld-Wen Holding (Pending:JELD) ~$500M - Manufacturer of windows, doors and treated composite trim and panels.

CBS Radio (Pending:CBSR) ~$500M - U.S. radio station operator spinning out of CBS.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) ~$300M - Oil and gas E&P operating in the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Keane Group (FRAC) ~$288M - Provides hydraulic fracturing services

AnaptysBio (Pending:ANAB) ~$86M - Early-stage biotech developing antibodies for peanut allergy and asthma.

Later in the month, Blackstone (NYSE:BX)-REIT Invitation Homes (INVH) is due to step out into the public spotlight.

The biggest IPO of Q1 could be JBS Foods International (Pending:JBS), which Renaissance sees going off as high as $2.5B. A February or March launch is possible.