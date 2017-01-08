HMD Global launches first Nokia smartphone

After securing exclusive rights for the handset name, HMD Global is launching the first Nokia (NYSE:NOK) branded smartphone since the Finnish-based company was sold to Microsoft in 2014.

The new Android device, Nokia 6, is manufactured by Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) and will be sold exclusively in China through JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) for a list price of of 1,699 yuan ($246).

Features: A Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage alongside microSD support, a 16-megapixel rear-camera, 8-megapixel front-camera and 3,000mAh battery.