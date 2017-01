Theresa May has denied the government's approach to Brexit is "muddled" in response to criticism by the U.K.'s former EU ambassador, Sir Ivan Rogers, who quit his post last week.

"We are leaving. We are coming out. We are not going to be a member of the EU any longer," she told Sky News. "I will be setting out some more details in the coming weeks as we look ahead to triggering Article 50."

