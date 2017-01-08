Mast Therapeutics and Savara to merge in all-stock deal

Mast Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:MSTX) and privately held Savara have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction that values Mast at $36.5M and will result in Mast shareholders having a 24% stake in the combined firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, Savara shareholders will receive newly issued Mast common shares and will collectively own 76% of the new enterprise. Savara's current management team will be in charge.

Prior to closing, Mast will seek shareholder approval for a reverse split of its outstanding shares to satisfy NYSE MKT listing requirements. The combined company will do business as Savara and will trade under a new ticker symbol. The deal should close in Q2.

The companies will host a conference call tomorrow, Monday, January 9 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the transaction.