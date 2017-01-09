T2 Biosystems reports preliminary Q4 results and operational progress

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) announces preliminary results for its Q4 2016 and Recent Operational Highlights as follows:

The company had set a target of adding 150,000 new high-risk patients over a 12-month period beginning on October 1, 2016 or before the targeted launch of the T2Bacteria Panel in Q4 2017.

Secured eight new contracts covering those 18 hospitals in the quarter across U.S. and Europe.

Estimates 50% product revenue growth vs. Q4 2015.

Increased worldwide installed base to include 143 hospitals with access to the T2Dx Instrument, representing ~95% year-over-year increase in high-risk patients.

Continued progress with T2Bacteria Panel, remaining on track for an anticipated mid-2017 FDA filing.

Announced a collaboration with Allergan to develop a novel diagnostic panel for patients at risk for or suffering from sepsis.