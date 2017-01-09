UnitedHealth buys Surgical Care Affiliates for $57/share in cash and stock deal

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) agrees to acquire Surgical Health Care Affiliates (NASDAQ:SCAI) for $57 per share. The business will be combined with UNH's OptumCare, Optum's primary and urgent care delivery services unit.

SCAI and its affiliates serve ~1M patients annually in more than 30 states. It partners with health plans, medical groups and health systems to align with doctors through value-based payment methods that incentivize quality, a positive patient experience and cost efficiency.

Under the terms of the deal, UNH will acquire SCAI for $57/ share funded with 51 - 80% of UNH common stock (at its option) and cash. The transaction, expected to close in H1, will be neutral to non-GAAP EPS in 2017 and modestly accretive in 2018.

SCAI closed Friday at $48.75.