ReWalk robotics announces 2017 focus and operating initiatives

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) announces the Company’s 2017 outlook, identifying new goals in R&D, as well as a focus on insurance reimbursement policies in the public and private sectors.

ReWalk will redouble its efforts in 2017 on reimbursement policies with insurance providers.

In its 2017 outlook, the company announced a commercialization plan for the soft-suit systems, with an expedited date in the year 2018 for individuals who have suffered a stroke and subsequently face mobility challenges.

It has also set a goal to reduce total operating expenses by 30% this year.