A promising spin on Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) could still have some life in it, according to Barron's Andrew Bary.

Shares of B&N have been pushed down to an attractive valuation level on broad retail anxiety and news of Amazon's Manhattan bookstore.

Bary on Barnes & Noble: "The stock still looks cheap, at around 10 times estimated free cash flow of about $1 a share in the current fiscal year. It also offers a 5.6% yield, based on a 60-cent annual dividend. The payout looks safe for the time being."

