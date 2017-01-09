Alexion submits marketing applications for expanded use of Soliris

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) files marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe seeking approval for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive.

These patients represent an ultra-rare segment of myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by weakness of the skeletal muscles. Both the FDA and MAA have designated Soliris an Orphan Drug for the treatment of MG.

The data supporting the applications was generated in the Phase 3 REGAIN study.