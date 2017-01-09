Lululemon updates guidance ahead of ICR

Luulemone (NASDAQ:LULU) updates guidance for the key holiday period.

The company expects Q4 revenue of $775M to $785M based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis.

Prior guidance from Lululemon was for revenue in a range of $765M to $785M for the quarter. The consensus analyst figure is $782M.

EPS of $0.99-$1.10 is expected by the company vs. $0.96-$1.01 prior.

"We had a strong holiday season in both our store and digital channels driven by our assortment, operational execution and guest experience," says CEO Laurent Potdevin.

LULU +1.39% premarket to $69.22.

Source: Press Release