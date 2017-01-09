Hughes Corp acquires NoVA Macy's location

Mall-based retail as we know it may be struggling or even dying, but new opportunities await. Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) announces the purchase of the 11.4 acre Macy's store and parking field at Landmark Mall in Alexandria, VA.

The company plans to transform the enclosed mall into a "vibrant open-air, mixed-use community with retail, residential, and entertainment components designed to create a dynamic urban village on the west end of Alexandria."

The necessary rezoning has been in place for more than three years.