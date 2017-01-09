Futures limp after weakness in Europe

U.S. stock index futures are all down 0.1% , following a weak session in Europe. London flat; Paris -0.7% ; Frankfurt -0.5% .

The pound also shed 1.2% overnight to trade at $1.2136, the lowest level since Oct. 28, following remarks by Theresa May that appeared to add to the likelihood of a "hard Brexit."

Oil is 1.8% lower at $53.02/bbl, gold is 0.5 higher at $1180/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.39%.

