Destination XL Group updates guidance ahead of ICR

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) announces that sales for the 9-week holiday sales period fell 1.4% Y/Y to $97.9M.

Comparable sales for the same period decreased 1.4%.

Based on the results and expectations for the remainder of the fourth quarter, the company updates guidance to the low-end of its previously announced full-year range.

“The retail apparel environment was challenging over the holiday selling season, but we were pleased with our store results on the east and west coasts," says CEO David Levin.

"We believe our strategic decision to eliminate a Fall television advertising campaign, while increasing our digital advertising spend, impacted top-line performance across the country, but resulted in a better return on investment in the current environment," he adds.

The company is scheduled to report full Q4 results on March 17.

Source: Press Release