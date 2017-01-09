Wells Fargo turns bullish on banks ahead of earnings

As earnings season kicks off this week with Q4 results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, Wells Fargo lifts the large-cap U.S. bank sector to Overweight.

Details are limited at the moment, but the team adds Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to its Priority List (BofA reports early next week).

It's not exactly a bank, but AIG is also added to the Priority List (AIG reports later in the earnings season).

