Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings reports on holiday sales

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) reports total sales increased 16.3% during the holiday period.

Comparable store sales were up 1.9% for the nine weeks ending on December 31.

“Despite an extremely challenging same store sales comparison of 14% on a two-year stacked basis, we believe our sales results through the first nine weeks of the quarter position us well to deliver another solid increase in comparable store sales in the fourth quarter, " says CEO Mark Butler.

Full-year guidance: Sales of approximately $888M; comparable store sales growth of approximately 3.0%; EPS of approximately $0.94; estimated weighted diluted average shares outstanding of approximately 62.5M.

The company plans to report full Q4 results in late March.

Source: Press Release