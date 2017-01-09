Francesca's updates guidance ahead of ICR

Francesca’s Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) updates Q4 guidance after factoring in results for the holiday period.

The company sees Q4 sales of $144M-$146M vs. $143M-$148M prior guidance.

Q4 EPS of $0.35 to $0.37 expected vs. $0.33-$0.37 prior and $0.36 consensus. FY2016 EPS is now expected to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.07.

CEO Steve Lawrence: “We are pleased with our solid holiday performance which came on top of an 11% comparable sales increase in fourth quarter last year. Our results reflect a strong response to our merchandise offering as well as a disciplined and effective promotional strategy. We are on track to deliver sales results in line with expectations and diluted EPS at the higher end of our previously announced guidance range.”

Source: Press Release