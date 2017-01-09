Acorda announces 2016 AMPYRA net sales and 2017 financial guidance

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) reports AMPYRA (dalfampridine) net sales for the Q4 and FY2016 of $132M and $493M, respectively.

For 2017, the company expects AMPYRA net sales of $535M-$545M, R&D expenses of $185M-$195M, and SG&A expenses of $195M-$205M.

At year-end 2016, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of ~$155M.

Ron Cohen, President and CEO says, “We continue to enroll our Phase 3 study of tozadenant in people with Parkinson’s and expect top-line data from this study in the Q1 2018. Together with CVT-301, these therapies, if approved, would represent important new treatment options for people with Parkinson’s.”