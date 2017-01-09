AbbVie's pan-genotypic HCV candidate G/P shows 99% cure rate at eight weeks in Japan-based study

Results from the Phase 3 CERTAIN-1 study showed that AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) pan-genotypic, ribavirin-free regimen of glecaprevir and pibrentasvir (G/P) administered for eight weeks was non-inferior to 12 weeks of VIEKIRAX (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir) in Japanese patients with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection without cirrhosis.

Top-line data showed a 99% cure rate (n=105/106)(one patient lost to follow-up). All patients (n=23/23) with a genetic mutation called Y93H achieved clinical cure. Y93H-positive patients are resistant to NS5A inhibitors (pibrentasvir).

As many as 70% of Japanese HCV patients are genotype 1.

Additional data will be presented at an upcoming scientific congress.