Genesco updates on holiday sales

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) announced that comparable sales came in flat for the quarter ended on January 5.

Same store sales fell 2%, while sales for the company's e-commerce and catalog direct sales businesses increased 11% on a comparable basis for that period.

The company says it expects to meet the high end of its EPS guidance range of $3.80 to $4.00.

CEO Robert Dennis: "We remain cautious about the amount of upside potential versus our earnings guidance, but we believe that adjusted earnings per share will be at least at the high end of our guidance range."

Full Q4 results will be announced by Genesco on March 10, 2017.

Source: Press Release