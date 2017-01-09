Goldman Sachs sours on pair of heavyweight consumer staples stocks

Goldman Sachs cuts ratings on comnsumer staples due to concerns on the "challenged backdrop" this year.

Procter Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both lowered to Sell ratings, with headwinds seen from a strong U.S. dollar and "sluggish" end-market demand.

The analyst team lowers the price targer on PG to $77 from $86, while KO's PT goes to $39 from $41.

Sources: Bloomberg and Marketbeat.com.

PG -1.21% premarket to $84.00. KO -1.32% premarket to $41.19.

ETFs: XLP, VDC, FXG, RHS, FSTA, PSL, PSCC, CNSF, JHMS.