MDxHealth announces preliminary update on 2016 results and appointment of CFO

MDxHealth (OTC:MXDHF) provides a preliminary update on its year-end results, reporting that it expects to achieve its upgraded market guidance for FY2016 following continued strong growth of ConfirmMDx and early adoption of SelectMDx(NYSE:TM) for Prostate Cancer during the year.

The Company previously upgraded its expected full-year revenue growth to more than 60% compared with its initial guidance of 30-50% over 2015. EBIDTA is also expected to improve compared to 2015.

The Company has also signed 7 distribution agreements for SelectMDx, covering regions in Europe, Israel, Latin America and Asia.

Jean-Marc Roelandt joins MDxHealth as Chief Financial Oficer (NASDAQ:CFO). Previously, Mr. Roelandt served as CFO and Managing Director at BHF Kleinwort Benson (previously known as RHJ International) since 2006.