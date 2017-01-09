Long Island Iced Tea announces preliminary Q4 and FY2016 net sales

Long Island Iced Tea (NASDAQ:LTEA) expects Q4 net sales to rise 216% to $1.59M and FY2016 net sales +163% to $5M.

Philip Thomas, CEO of the Company said, "The Company has achieved significant milestones over the past year and we are excited to end 2016 with such a strong quarter. Our rate of growth is increasing, giving us increased momentum as we head into 2017. This quarter we announced a series of 'first' or 'largest' milestones -- the largest partnership in the history of the Company with Food Lion in the Southeast, and our first proposed brand acquisition -- Alo Juice. The Company also continued its expansion internationally into new geographies this quarter, announcing new partnerships in Canada with Unique Beverages, Honduras with Great America Beverage Company and Bermuda with Premiere Distributors. Lastly, we announced the launch of our revamped 18oz flagship Long Island Iced Tea® brand packaging."

Source: Press Release