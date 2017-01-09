Top restaurant sector picks announced at ICR

ICR announces the top restaurant stock picks ahead of its retail conference that launches today.

Guggenheim - Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD): “2017 is setting up to be a year of greater growth with a return to positive SSS and margin leverage cultivated from efficient labor usage. In our opinion, the easiest SSS compares in the brand's history and operational momentum will be supported by a favorable football schedule: 5 additional 1Q17 bowl games, non-election year TV ratings and a 53rd operating week during 4Q17."

Jefferies - Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY): “Our favorite new unit growth story with an underappreciated, differentiated brand and business model with no real direct competitors. We expect this to work to PLAY’s advantage as we move later in the cycle, which along with continued focus on new, proprietary games/amusements backed by marketing, should drive growth and broad-based brand awareness to support incremental SSS and margin leverage on 50%-60% flow-through.”

Stifel Nicolaus - Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT): “We are impressed by HABT’s segment-leading unit-growth potential and encouraged by likely above-peer comps going into 2017."

Barclays - Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA): "We believe Panera is poised to deliver outsized comp (and EPS) growth in 2017 relative to the broader industry, led by the execution of its fundamental turnaround strategy. Panera 2.0 is a complete overhaul of the consumer-facing model through digital and operational enhancements."

Source: Press Release

Previously: Retail execs head to ICR Conference amid seismic shifts (Jan. 7)