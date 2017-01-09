Australia forecasts big drop in iron ore prices

Australia's government is forecasting a sharp decline in iron ore prices, attributing last year's price gains to a temporary rise in Chinese steel output and run-ups caused by speculative commodities trading in China.

The government forecasts iron ore's average price of $51.60/metric ton in 2017 and $46.70 in 2018, down from ~$80/ton currently, and cuts its 2017 outlook for iron ore exports to 832.2M metric tons from 851M previously, although the figure still is a 5.9% Y./Y increase.

Analysts expect Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) and Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF), which together control 70% of the world's iron ore trade, to report sharply stronger profits next month after iron ore prices surged up 80% in 2016.