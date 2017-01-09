Denny's updates guidance

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) reports preliminary results for Q4

Domestic system-wide same-store sales increased 0.5%, including a 0.6% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 0.1% increase at company restaurants.

FY16 domestic system-wide same-store sales grew 0.9%, including 0.8% growth at domestic franchised restaurants and 1.1% growth at company restaurants.

The company backs prior full-year guidance.

Denny’s says it opened 50 restaurants in Fy16 to bring its total restaurant count to 1,733.

"Our same store sales were not as strong as anticipated due to traffic pressure we experienced as we moved through the fourth quarter. However, given the ongoing and pervasive challenges within the industry, we are pleased that our team’s efforts resulted in strong cash flow," notes CEO John Miller.

Source: Press Release