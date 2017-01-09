Galena subject in criminal investigation into Abstral promotional practices; shares off 18% premarket

Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) slumps 18% premarket on increased volume in response to its disclosure that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey and the U.S. Department of Justice have launched a criminal investigation, in additional to a civil investigation, into the marketing and promotional practices related to opioid Abstral (fentanyl) sublingual tablets.

The investigation is assessing possible violations of the federal False Claims Act, the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and the federal Sunshine Act.

The company has received a subpoena for documents related to the criminal prosecution of two high-prescribing physicians that commenced on January 4. It says that it intends to cooperate fully with the inquiry.