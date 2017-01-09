Rough session for pound after May's weekend comments

Exiting the EU will be "getting the right relationship, not about keeping bits of membership," U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told Sky News over the weekend.

"The aim of controlling immigration was a red line she would not be willing to cross,” says a currency strategist, meaning the U.K. is likely to lose access to the single market once Brexit occurs.

“A hard Brexit looks almost certain,” says UniCredit. “The only real question that remains is whether the transition will be gradual (and, hence, orderly) or abrupt."

The pound is lower by 1.2% to $1.2139. The FTSE 100 is ahead 0.3% .

