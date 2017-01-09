Update on dispute between Exelixis and Genentech

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announces that Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY) has withdrawn its counterclaim against Exelixis in the ongoing JAMS arbitration concerning alleged breaches of the parties’ collaboration agreement. Genentech further stated that it is changing the manner in which it allocates promotional expenses of the COTELLIC (cobimetinib) plus Zelboraf (vemurafenib) combination therapy.

As a result of this, Exelixis is relieved of $18.7M of disputed costs previously charged by Genentech. Exelixis has invoiced Genentech an additional $7.1M with interest for expenses that Exelixis paid previously. Other significant issues remain in dispute between the parties.