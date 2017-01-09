J.P. Morgan upgrades JD.com to Overweight

From Neutral, analyst Alex Yao highlights 1P momentum in 2017 (specifically FMCG and home appliance segments), growing scale lending to greater purchase power and 1P gross margin he projects to rise by 70 bps and 40 bps in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Considers competition with Alibaba to remain a risk, though one that is unlikely to rise in the current year due to 1P exposure restricted to FMCG and impact on 3P that had maximized in 2016. Models competition impact at 48% of 2017 net profit.

Raises target to $39 from $32.