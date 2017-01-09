Arrowhead up 8% premarket on news of Silence Therapeutics investment

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) perks up 8% premarket on increased volume in response to the news that London-based Silence Therapeutics has acquired ~6M ARWR common shares representing an 8.4% stake. Arrowhead was advised of the development just prior to an announcement by Silence.

Arrowhead says there have been no discussions about a potential transaction. President & CEO Chris Anzalone says, "We remain focused on advancing our programs in a way that maximizes stockholder value. While we welcome Silence as a stockholder, its recently announced stake in Arrowhead does not change our focus or strategic plans in any way."