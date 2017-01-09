SpartanNash completes acquisition of Caito Foods Service and Blue Ribbon Transport

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) completed the previously announced acquisition of certain assets of Caito Foods Service and Blue Ribbon Transport.

As per the agreement, the company acquired Caito’s produce distribution business, fresh cut fruits and vegetables business and the company’s newly constructed Fresh Kitchen facility as well as the logistics business of BRT.

Commenting on the transaction, SpartanNash CEO and Chairman of the Board Dennis Eidson said, “We are very pleased to complete the transaction with Caito Foods and BRT. Caito is a premier distributor with best-in-class food processing facilities, including its new Fresh Kitchen. Caito’s service area also is complementary to our current distribution footprint, and we look forward to serving customers in new areas in addition to enhancing our offerings to existing customers. This acquisition further strengthens our platform and enhances our ability to help our customers serve their consumers, benefiting our associates and the communities we serve. We thank our Caito, BRT and SpartanNash associates, customers and suppliers for their support in completing this significant achievement. We look forward to leveraging our new platform with its broader customer base and geographic reach to create significant long-term value for our shareholders.”

Press Release