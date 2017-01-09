Five Below updates guidance ahead of ICR

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announces that holiday period sales increased 18.0% to $349.3M.

Comparable sales for the period rose 0.5%.

"After a solid start to the holiday season, we experienced softness in mid-December, including Super Saturday, with sales accelerating later in the holiday season, ' says CEO Joel Anderson.

The company now sees Q4 EPS of $0.88 to $0.89 vs. $0.91 consensus.

For FY16, sales are now expected to fall in a range of $998M-$1.00B. EPS of $1.28 to $1.29 is forecast vs. $1.29-$1.32 prior and $1.31 consensus.

FIVE -1.54% premarket to $39.11.

Source: Press Release